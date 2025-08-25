Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Lincoln National by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares set a $41.00 target price on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Lincoln National Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $41.9140 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,691.35. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,862 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

