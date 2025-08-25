Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1,695.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 41.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $17.2650 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.