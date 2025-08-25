Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 250.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 92.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,666.35. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 516,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,419,666.36. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,572 shares of company stock valued at $16,130,641. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

