Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 114 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Kirby were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,741,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:KEX opened at $100.2850 on Monday. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.