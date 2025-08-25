Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 3,466 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 163.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $9.01 on Monday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.25). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

