Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 384 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 673.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 52.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 80.1% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 104,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 535.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 311,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 61.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 162,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $60.4370 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

