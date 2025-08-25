Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 454 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 987.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Mariner LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Jackson Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN opened at $98.5270 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,641.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently -5,333.33%.

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

