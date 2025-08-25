Brooklyn Investment Group Buys New Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 50,905 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,901.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $71.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.65%.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

