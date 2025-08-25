Brooklyn Investment Group Buys Shares of 4,503 Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. $CGEM

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,379,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 99,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 872,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 846,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGEM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

CGEM stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.08. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

