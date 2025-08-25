Brooklyn Investment Group Buys Shares of 993 Maplebear Inc. $CART

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 4,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 363,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 85,896 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,320. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock valued at $237,736,848. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

