Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 723,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 467,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.49. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCUL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

