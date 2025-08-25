Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 309.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 46.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $46.16 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Dividend

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.