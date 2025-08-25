Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Position in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 11,460.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Griffon were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 4.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 189,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,740,000 after acquiring an additional 59,797 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Griffon by 43.4% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 259,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $4,681,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of GFF opened at $75.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Griffon Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Griffon

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.