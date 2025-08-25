Brooklyn Investment Group Has $29,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $499,785.88. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $152,989.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,080.33. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,442 shares of company stock worth $323,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

BankUnited Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $38.8870 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

