Brooklyn Investment Group Has $29,000 Stake in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 961.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Carvana were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.47.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $357.1740 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.39 and a 12 month high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.27, for a total transaction of $3,382,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 516,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,696,158.80. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total transaction of $33,193,920.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,023,468,441.53. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,056,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,857,548 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

