Brooklyn Investment Group Has $29,000 Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 9,577.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 1,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTRE shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Fortrea Stock Up 7.8%

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $757.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortrea

In other Fortrea news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 98,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,306.32. This trade represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $39,136.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,707.70. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,207 shares of company stock valued at $61,325. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

