Brooklyn Investment Group Has $34,000 Position in NNN REIT, Inc. $NNN

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 140.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 104,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 19.5% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 25.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered NNN REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NNN REIT from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE NNN opened at $42.4170 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.26 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 43.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. NNN REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

