Brooklyn Investment Group Has $38,000 Holdings in Pearson, PLC $PSO

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 308.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Pearson were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PSO opened at $14.8690 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. Pearson, PLC has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 210.0%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSO. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pearson

About Pearson

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.