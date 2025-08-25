Brooklyn Investment Group Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 180.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,120,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,391 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $321.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RL opened at $285.8760 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $167.32 and a 12 month high of $306.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

