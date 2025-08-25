Brooklyn Investment Group Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. $CTKB

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 992,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 142.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 330,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William D. Mccombe bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,973.88. This represents a 168.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 3.5%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $4.15 on Monday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $527.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.34.

CTKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.