Brooklyn Investment Group Has $42,000 Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 186.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,518,000 after purchasing an additional 591,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 49,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,289.79. The trade was a 68.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $977,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 375,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,191,838.50. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

