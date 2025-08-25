Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 243.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,993,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,473,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 670,774 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $18,956,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 435,958 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $42.0320 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $45.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

