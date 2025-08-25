Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,460 shares of company stock worth $1,182,553. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $59.3020 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

