Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 189.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 306.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Teradyne Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of TER opened at $115.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.Teradyne’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

