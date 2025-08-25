Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 842.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 535,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 436,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,736 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 419,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $62.66 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $77,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,318.88. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $708,398.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,944.99. The trade was a 20.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,618 shares of company stock worth $21,975,392 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Arete raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

