Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $37,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $88.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4009 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

