Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $37,000 in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,107,000 after buying an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.31 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $225,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 89,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,707. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

