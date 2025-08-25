Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 115 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 103.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ferguson by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.1% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $233.2480 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $238.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

