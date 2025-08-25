Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 209 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 908.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $218,549,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,162,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17,134.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 191,219 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,297,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $179.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $185.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on THC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 3,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $509,920.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,852.16. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,030. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,989 shares of company stock worth $5,369,512. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

