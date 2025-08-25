Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 320 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 113.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 129,189 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Donaldson by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 2.5%

Donaldson stock opened at $75.7350 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.640-3.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

