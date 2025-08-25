Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 3,504 Shares of Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 350,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 363,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Green Dot Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $13.4550 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Green Dot Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.27 million, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The company had revenue of $501.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $346,065.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 226,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,267.84. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.