Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 6,674 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 15,890.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Playtika were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Playtika by 143.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $2,402,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Playtika by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 299,278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Playtika by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,926,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 241,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $1,828,549.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,510,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,699,401.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

PLTK stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.03 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

