Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Stake in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 30,600.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Weatherford International by 546.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $60.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Weatherford International PLC has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $111.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

