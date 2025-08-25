Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4,394.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Silgan were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 254.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 2,754.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Silgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,052.60. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $47.1910 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

