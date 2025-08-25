Brooklyn Investment Group Reduces Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Brooklyn Investment Group cut its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

