Brooklyn Investment Group Sells 117 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Brooklyn Investment Group trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $149.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.45. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

