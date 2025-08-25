Brooklyn Investment Group Takes Position in Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF $USSE

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of USSE stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $265.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.
About Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF
