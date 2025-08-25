Brooklyn Investment Group Takes Position in Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF $USSE

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USSE stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $265.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.

About Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF

The Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF (USSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in US companies of any size. Investments are managed based on quantitative analysis, fundamental research, and ESG practices, selecting companies believed to have the potential for superior returns.

