Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 1,363.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BVN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Buenaventura Mining by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 553,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter worth $326,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Buenaventura Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter worth $5,104,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter worth $26,686,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Buenaventura Mining Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of BVN stock opened at $18.8410 on Monday. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 38.38%.The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

