Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 4.1%

Caterpillar stock opened at $435.0040 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.87.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

