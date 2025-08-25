CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 72,288 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $2,394,296.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 792,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,550,620.88. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $55,543.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,063 shares in the company, valued at $831,495.08. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,360 shares of company stock worth $3,634,738. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $68.3810 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cfra Research raised CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 target price on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

