Celestica, Inc. $CLS Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $30,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Celestica by 596.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Celestica by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 106,931 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS opened at $189.2390 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.07. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

