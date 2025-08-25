CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,807 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $31,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $86.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

