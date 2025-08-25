Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,901. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE TPC opened at $58.5010 on Monday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tutor Perini Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.