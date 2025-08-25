CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,234 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $75,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,938,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,369,000 after buying an additional 250,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 904,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after buying an additional 56,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 772,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,230.13. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $39.6170 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.25 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.