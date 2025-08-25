Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stock Position Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 62.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.60.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $689.2620 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $733.24. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,205 shares of company stock worth $20,932,366. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

