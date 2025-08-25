Comparing CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) and SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and SARTORIUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -95.61% -79.31% -40.96% SARTORIUS 3.00% 7.79% 2.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $51.29 million 3.98 -$59.97 million ($2.10) -3.71 SARTORIUS $3.66 billion N/A $90.90 million $1.64 114.55

This table compares CVRx and SARTORIUS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SARTORIUS has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SARTORIUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CVRx has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SARTORIUS has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CVRx and SARTORIUS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 1 0 5 1 2.86 SARTORIUS 0 1 0 3 3.50

CVRx currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.49%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than SARTORIUS.

Summary

SARTORIUS beats CVRx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SARTORIUS

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. It also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, support and services, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; contract manufacturing and integration, membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and biolayer interferometry products. In addition, the company offers water purification systems; surface plasmon resonance; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, the company provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, biologics testing, media and process, instrument, octet service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

