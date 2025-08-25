Comparing Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) & Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) and Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Permex Petroleum and Arc Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00 Arc Resources 0 0 3 1 3.25

Volatility & Risk

Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arc Resources has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $120,000.00 16.91 -$3.99 million ($10.29) -0.36 Arc Resources $2.98 billion 3.81 $820.37 million $1.82 10.70

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Arc Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arc Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum. Permex Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arc Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Permex Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Arc Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Arc Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Arc Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum -1,009.96% -175.72% -48.49% Arc Resources 30.77% 18.83% 11.47%

Summary

Arc Resources beats Permex Petroleum on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Arc Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

