Comparing Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royale Energy and Nabors Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.23 million 1.78 -$3.49 million ($0.04) -1.03 Nabors Industries $2.97 billion 0.19 -$176.08 million ($14.06) -2.57

Profitability

Royale Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royale Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Royale Energy and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy -165.12% N/A N/A Nabors Industries -3.51% -35.99% -4.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Royale Energy has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Royale Energy and Nabors Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nabors Industries 3 4 1 0 1.75

Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $42.1250, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Nabors Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Royale Energy.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

