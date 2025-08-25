Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $529.50 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $534.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.37.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.96.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

