Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 99.7% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 131,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 71,183.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $111.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $113.32 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

